Historic On-Site Passport Services in West Bank Settlements

The U.S. will offer passport services in West Bank settlements for the first time. This move is part of a broader effort to engage with Americans abroad, despite rising tensions over Israeli-Palestinian land disputes. Services will also expand to cities like Ramallah and Haifa.

Updated: 25-02-2026 00:22 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 00:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic move, U.S. consular officials will provide on-site passport services in West Bank settlements this week, marking a first for American presence in the contested area. The decision aligns with U.S. efforts to reach American citizens abroad, according to officials.

The presence of American-Israelis in West Bank settlements has been controversial, with the international community largely viewing these settlements as illegal under military occupation laws. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government has loosened restrictions, facilitating the acquisition of Palestinian lands by settlers.

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem announced it would also offer similar consular services in the Palestinian city of Ramallah and Israeli cities such as Haifa. This decision comes amidst a complex geopolitical landscape where negotiations over land continue to stall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

