Uma Bharti on Unending Public Service in Politics and Beyond

Uma Bharti, a senior BJP leader, emphasized that professions like politicians, doctors, and journalists never retire from public service. She refrained from commenting on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on retiring at 75. Bharti expressed readiness to contest polls and advocated for prohibition and farmer support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:33 IST
Uma Bharti
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti has voiced her belief that certain professions, including politicians, doctors, and journalists, never truly retire from public service. She made these remarks when asked about recent comments by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat regarding the idea of retiring at age 75.

Although Bharti refrained from commenting directly on Bhagwat's statement, she asserted that retirement does not apply to those serving in public roles, emphasizing their ongoing duty to society. She expressed her readiness to contest in elections if given a ticket by the Bharatiya Janata Party, stating, "I am not retired now."

Bharti also discussed the importance of government action on prohibiting drugs and supporting farmers to protect cows. Her remarks underline her enduring commitment to various social causes despite her advancing age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

