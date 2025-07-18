Left Menu

Modi Rallies for NDA in Bihar Amid Accusations Against RJD-Congress Alliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Bihar populace to support the NDA government in upcoming elections, emphasizing the state's development under their rule. He criticized the RJD-Congress alliance for past misgovernance and highlighted the NDA’s initiatives like housing and employment schemes. Modi promoted the vision of a developed Bihar, paralleling western Indian growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Motihari | Updated: 18-07-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 23:16 IST
Modi Rallies for NDA in Bihar Amid Accusations Against RJD-Congress Alliance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi electrified the crowd in Motihari, Bihar, as he called for the continuation of the NDA's governance in the forthcoming state elections. His speech drew attention to former misgovernance by the RJD-Congress coalition, citing land theft scandals and the state's turmoil prior to NDA leadership.

Modi extolled the progress achieved under the NDA, particularly promoting prosperity through initiatives such as the Mudra Yojana and the PM Awas Yojana. He announced new schemes to aid Bihar's youth in securing employment, committing substantial funds to these efforts.

In a powerful display of rhetoric, Modi contrasted Bihar's burgeoning development with the alleged stagnation under RJD-Congress. His address foreshadowed a vision of Bihar mirroring the industrial growth of India's western regions and underscored the increased federal support compared to prior administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Reinstates Democrat to FTC Amid Legal Battle

Federal Judge Reinstates Democrat to FTC Amid Legal Battle

 Global
2
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025