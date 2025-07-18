Modi Rallies for NDA in Bihar Amid Accusations Against RJD-Congress Alliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi electrified the crowd in Motihari, Bihar, as he called for the continuation of the NDA's governance in the forthcoming state elections. His speech drew attention to former misgovernance by the RJD-Congress coalition, citing land theft scandals and the state's turmoil prior to NDA leadership.

Modi extolled the progress achieved under the NDA, particularly promoting prosperity through initiatives such as the Mudra Yojana and the PM Awas Yojana. He announced new schemes to aid Bihar's youth in securing employment, committing substantial funds to these efforts.

In a powerful display of rhetoric, Modi contrasted Bihar's burgeoning development with the alleged stagnation under RJD-Congress. His address foreshadowed a vision of Bihar mirroring the industrial growth of India's western regions and underscored the increased federal support compared to prior administrations.

