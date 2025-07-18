Left Menu

Telangana BJP Demands Action Over Village Merger Proposal by Maharashtra

The Telangana BJP unit demands the state's Congress-led government clarify its stance on Maharashtra's proposal to merge 14 border villages into its territory. Maharashtra claims the villages are part of its state based on voter registration and revenue records. Locals oppose the merger, wanting to stay in Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 23:43 IST
BJP Telangana chief spokesperson NV Subash. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has urged the Congress-led state government to address Maharashtra's contentious proposal to annex 14 border villages. The party demands a decisive stance and engagement with stakeholders before proceeding with any decisions.

In an official statement, BJP Telangana's chief spokesperson NV Subash criticized Maharashtra's intent to merge these villages, emphasizing the need for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's government to openly declare its position and defend Telangana's territorial integrity. The reaction follows a statement by Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who stated the merger process is underway.

Bawankule noted that the villages have residents registered as voters in Maharashtra, with some land in Telangana. Despite this, local opposition remains strong, as residents express their unwillingness to become part of Maharashtra. The Telangana government is being called upon to assess the legitimacy of these claims, engage in dialogue with Maharashtra, and prioritize local perspectives.

Subash stressed that sensitive inter-state issues warrant diplomacy and consensus, with transparent dialogue being crucial. He urged the Revanth Reddy administration to end its silence and communicate with the people of Telangana on this matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

