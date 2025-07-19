Left Menu

Scott Morrison to Testify on China's Economic Coercion

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will testify before a U.S. House panel on countering China's economic coercion against democracies. Joining him is former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel. Both are set to provide insights into China's global economic influence and strategies to combat it.

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is slated to testify at a U.S. House panel hearing on Wednesday, focusing on strategies to counter China's 'economic coercion against democracies.' This hearing was detailed in the schedule released on Friday by the House Select Committee on China.

Ranked among the key witnesses, Morrison will be joined by Rahm Emanuel, the former U.S. ambassador to Japan, as both are expected to shed light on the economic challenges posed by China.

Their testimonies aim to provide a deeper understanding of China's expanding global economic influence and the measures needed to mitigate potential threats to democratic nations.

