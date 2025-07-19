Marble Politics: Trump's Appointees and the Fed's Renovation Controversy

The Federal Reserve's headquarters renovation has become a flashpoint for political controversy, fueled by President Trump's appointees. Their push for using expensive Georgia marble has sparked criticism aimed at Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Initially opposed by these appointees, the Fed sought greater transparency with a glass design. However, faced with executive orders favoring classical architecture, the proposal evolved to include marble. Although Trump's call for lower Fed interest rates is well-known, recent focus has shifted to alleged mismanagement under Powell's leadership.

The renovation's $600 million cost overrun compounds tensions. Legal frameworks limit firing Powell over policy disagreements, but White House critiques stir debate over stewardship of public funds.

