Former Australian Prime Minister Testifies on China's Economic Coercion

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set to testify at a U.S. House panel regarding China's economic coercion against democracies. Relations between Australia and China have been tense, marked by trade disputes. Recent developments suggest potential improvements in trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 03:01 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 03:01 IST
Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is scheduled to testify at a U.S. House committee hearing on countering China's economic coercion against democracies. The hearing, set for Wednesday, will also feature testimony from former U.S. ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel.

The strained relationship between Australia and China dates back to 2018 when Australia banned Huawei from its 5G network, which was followed by calls for an independent probe into COVID-19 origins. China retaliated with tariffs on Australian exports like wine and barley, moves seen by the U.S. as coercive.

Despite these tensions, there are signs of warming relations, with Australia nearing an agreement to resume canola shipments to China. Current Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's recent visit to China marks a potential thaw in diplomatic relations.

