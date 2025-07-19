Trump's Alcatraz Revival: A $2 Billion Proposal

President Donald Trump is considering a controversial plan to convert Alcatraz back into a maximum-security prison, an initiative that could carry a hefty price tag of around $2 billion, according to sources from his administration cited by Axios.

A White House spokesperson informed Reuters that while estimates are ongoing, no final figure has been determined. Alcatraz, which ceased operations as a prison in 1963 due to high costs, presently functions as a historic site in San Francisco Bay.

Despite its current status as a tourist attraction, President Trump is determined to see the iconic island facility once again used to incarcerate violent criminals, marking a dramatic shift in its function.

(With inputs from agencies.)