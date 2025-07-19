Trump's Alcatraz Revival: A $2 Billion Proposal
U.S. President Donald Trump proposed converting Alcatraz back into a maximum-security prison, potentially costing $2 billion. Originally closed in 1963 for high operational costs, the historic site in San Francisco Bay may once again house violent criminals, as plans are currently under estimation with no final figures reported.
President Donald Trump is considering a controversial plan to convert Alcatraz back into a maximum-security prison, an initiative that could carry a hefty price tag of around $2 billion, according to sources from his administration cited by Axios.
A White House spokesperson informed Reuters that while estimates are ongoing, no final figure has been determined. Alcatraz, which ceased operations as a prison in 1963 due to high costs, presently functions as a historic site in San Francisco Bay.
Despite its current status as a tourist attraction, President Trump is determined to see the iconic island facility once again used to incarcerate violent criminals, marking a dramatic shift in its function.
(With inputs from agencies.)
