Ather Energy Announces New Year Price Hike Amid Rising Costs

Ather Energy plans to increase its electric scooter prices by up to Rs 3,000 due to higher input costs and forex volatility. The price adjustment will affect all models starting January 1. Meanwhile, the company offers an 'Electric December' scheme with up to Rs 20,000 benefits in select cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 13:25 IST
Ather Energy, a prominent electric two-wheeler manufacturer, announced a price hike of up to Rs 3,000 for its scooters effective January 1. This decision comes in response to escalating input costs and adverse forex impacts.

The company cited rises in raw material and key electronics components prices globally as influencing factors in their decision. This price adjustment will encompass all models in Ather's product range.

Despite the impending hike, Ather continues to promote its 'Electric December' scheme, offering consumers benefits up to Rs 20,000 in select cities. Ather's current lineup includes the 450 series and the family-friendly scooter Rizta, with starting prices between Rs 1,14,546 and Rs 1,82,946 ex-Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

