Ather Energy Announces New Year Price Hike Amid Rising Costs

Ather Energy, a prominent electric two-wheeler manufacturer, announced a price hike of up to Rs 3,000 for its scooters effective January 1. This decision comes in response to escalating input costs and adverse forex impacts.

The company cited rises in raw material and key electronics components prices globally as influencing factors in their decision. This price adjustment will encompass all models in Ather's product range.

Despite the impending hike, Ather continues to promote its 'Electric December' scheme, offering consumers benefits up to Rs 20,000 in select cities. Ather's current lineup includes the 450 series and the family-friendly scooter Rizta, with starting prices between Rs 1,14,546 and Rs 1,82,946 ex-Delhi.

