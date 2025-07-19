Trump Files $10 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Over Epstein Birthday Greeting Allegation
U.S. President Donald Trump has filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal, Rupert Murdoch, and others for purportedly linking him to a birthday greeting for Jeffrey Epstein. The lawsuit claims defamation and significant reputational harm, amidst ongoing intrigue around Epstein's controversial history.
In a bold legal move, U.S. President Donald Trump has launched a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal, its owner Rupert Murdoch, and multiple parties. Trump's lawsuit centers on allegations that a 2003 birthday greeting for Jeffrey Epstein bore his name alongside a risqué drawing and veiled references to shared secrets.
The legal challenge, filed in Miami's federal court, accuses the defendants of causing "overwhelming" financial and reputational damage to Trump by publishing what he vehemently describes as "fake news." A spokesperson for Dow Jones expressed confidence in the publication's report, asserting they will contest the lawsuit vigorously.
Amid a backdrop of conspiracy theories about Epstein's ties to power, the Justice Department recently dismissed speculation of a cover-up. Despite this, Trump's followers have pressed for transparency, prompting requests to unseal grand jury documents related to Epstein. Political tension continues as the story evolves, fueling both public and governmental intrigue.
