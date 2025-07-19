Left Menu

Trump Files $10 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Over Epstein Birthday Greeting Allegation

U.S. President Donald Trump has filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal, Rupert Murdoch, and others for purportedly linking him to a birthday greeting for Jeffrey Epstein. The lawsuit claims defamation and significant reputational harm, amidst ongoing intrigue around Epstein's controversial history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 06:56 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 06:56 IST
Trump Files $10 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Over Epstein Birthday Greeting Allegation
Donald Trump

In a bold legal move, U.S. President Donald Trump has launched a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal, its owner Rupert Murdoch, and multiple parties. Trump's lawsuit centers on allegations that a 2003 birthday greeting for Jeffrey Epstein bore his name alongside a risqué drawing and veiled references to shared secrets.

The legal challenge, filed in Miami's federal court, accuses the defendants of causing "overwhelming" financial and reputational damage to Trump by publishing what he vehemently describes as "fake news." A spokesperson for Dow Jones expressed confidence in the publication's report, asserting they will contest the lawsuit vigorously.

Amid a backdrop of conspiracy theories about Epstein's ties to power, the Justice Department recently dismissed speculation of a cover-up. Despite this, Trump's followers have pressed for transparency, prompting requests to unseal grand jury documents related to Epstein. Political tension continues as the story evolves, fueling both public and governmental intrigue.

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025