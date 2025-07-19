Trump's Art Denial: Sketchy Business or Charitable Gesture?

President Donald Trump has consistently denied creating sketches, yet auctions have featured drawings attributed to him, many from his time as a New York real estate developer. These sketches have been sold for substantial amounts, with proceeds often donated to charity.

This week, Trump publicly refuted a Wall Street Journal report linking him to a 2003 birthday greeting for Jeffrey Epstein that included a sexually suggestive drawing. Trump has filed a lawsuit against the Journal and its owner Rupert Murdoch, seeking $10 billion in damages.

While Trump has previously acknowledged his artistic efforts in a 2008 book, White House spokesman Steven Cheung stressed that Trump's alleged drawings don't match the description in the Journal's article, dismissing it as fake news designed to tarnish his reputation.