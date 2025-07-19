Left Menu

Trump's Art Denial: Sketchy Business or Charitable Gesture?

President Donald Trump denies creating sketches despite auctions featuring his drawings dated back to his real estate developer days. Many were donated to charities. Trump disputes a Wall Street Journal report linking him to a suggestive drawing. Legal actions are underway for defamation claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-07-2025 07:07 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 07:07 IST
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has consistently denied creating sketches, yet auctions have featured drawings attributed to him, many from his time as a New York real estate developer. These sketches have been sold for substantial amounts, with proceeds often donated to charity.

This week, Trump publicly refuted a Wall Street Journal report linking him to a 2003 birthday greeting for Jeffrey Epstein that included a sexually suggestive drawing. Trump has filed a lawsuit against the Journal and its owner Rupert Murdoch, seeking $10 billion in damages.

While Trump has previously acknowledged his artistic efforts in a 2008 book, White House spokesman Steven Cheung stressed that Trump's alleged drawings don't match the description in the Journal's article, dismissing it as fake news designed to tarnish his reputation.

