Trump Takes on Media Mogul in Billion-Dollar Battle
President Donald Trump has filed a $10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch following an article linking him to Jeffrey Epstein. The lawsuit accuses the newspaper of publishing false and defamatory content, causing financial and reputational harm. Trump vows to combat media misinformation.
- Country:
- United States
In a dramatic legal move, President Donald Trump has filed a staggering $10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal and its owner Rupert Murdoch. The legal action follows a controversial story alleging ties between Trump and the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.
This lawsuit comes amid a wider controversy involving the U.S. Justice Department's decision to seal grand jury transcripts in Epstein's sex trafficking case. Trump's loyal base expressed disappointment over the administration's handling of the documents.
The Wall Street Journal's report references a letter alleged to bear Trump's name, now central to the lawsuit. Trump disputes its authenticity, asserting it was concocted to damage his reputation. The Journal has vowed to rigorously defend its reporting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
