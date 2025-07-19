Shiv Sena Leader Calls for Constructive Dialogue Amid Maharashtra Language Dispute

On Saturday, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC condemned the escalating verbal clash between Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over a contentious language row. She insisted that it's crucial for leaders to advance constructive discourse, saying, "This hooliganism in politics, where rhetoric entails 'beating' and lawlessness, should be abandoned."

Her remarks came after heightened tensions following Dubey's inflammatory comments against Marathi speakers and Thackeray's rebuttal. Amidst the dispute, Thackeray urged Marathi pride, emphasizing the importance of preserving local language and identity: "Learn and speak Marathi to assert our cultural unity," he declared.

This controversy occurred after the Mahayuti government's decision to include Hindi as a third compulsory language in schools, which was later rescinded due to backlash. Following the repeal, officials announced a new committee to re-evaluate language policies. Amidst ongoing tensions, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray united to oppose Hindi's mandatory inclusion, promoting Marathi as central in education.

