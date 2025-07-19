Left Menu

Shiv Sena Leader Calls for Constructive Dialogue Amid Maharashtra Language Dispute

Shiv Sena's Shaina NC criticized the heated exchange between MNS chief Raj Thackeray and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, urging leaders to move beyond divisive politics and focus on Maharashtra’s development. The controversy stems from a language policy that included Hindi as a third mandatory language in schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 10:42 IST
Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC condemned the escalating verbal clash between Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over a contentious language row. She insisted that it's crucial for leaders to advance constructive discourse, saying, "This hooliganism in politics, where rhetoric entails 'beating' and lawlessness, should be abandoned."

Her remarks came after heightened tensions following Dubey's inflammatory comments against Marathi speakers and Thackeray's rebuttal. Amidst the dispute, Thackeray urged Marathi pride, emphasizing the importance of preserving local language and identity: "Learn and speak Marathi to assert our cultural unity," he declared.

This controversy occurred after the Mahayuti government's decision to include Hindi as a third compulsory language in schools, which was later rescinded due to backlash. Following the repeal, officials announced a new committee to re-evaluate language policies. Amidst ongoing tensions, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray united to oppose Hindi's mandatory inclusion, promoting Marathi as central in education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

