Syria's Fragile Peace: Sectarian Clashes and Regional Tensions

This week's eruption of violence in Syria underscores the country's volatility seven months post-Assad. The clashes involved government forces, Bedouin tribes, and the Druze religious minority, drawing neighboring Israel into the fray.

Experts indicate this sectarian turmoil threatens to rattle postwar alliances further and intensify regional tensions. The conflict may shift Syria's stance closer to Turkiye and potentially away from Israel, with the latter's military actions resulting in a precarious ceasefire with the Syrian interim government.

Despite recent attempts at diplomatic mediation, sectarian violence and underrepresentation of minority groups continue to challenge Syria's path to stability, raising concerns among experts about the newly established government's reliance on military solutions reminiscent of Assad's failed strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)