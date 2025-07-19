Tariff Tussle: Trump's Move Strengthens Lula Amid Bolsonaro's Troubles
Former US President Donald Trump's tariff threats against Brazil backfired, bolstering Brazilian President Lula's political standing while exacerbating legal troubles for ex-President Jair Bolsonaro. Lula gained popularity and congressional support, while Bolsonaro faced intensified legal investigations, including home raids and restrictive measures. Trump's actions have sparked national outrage.
The former US President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 50% import tax on Brazil, ostensibly to support ally Jair Bolsonaro, has instead strengthened Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's political standing.
The tariff threat, linked directly to Bolsonaro's ongoing trial, was intended to pressure Brazil. Instead, the move led to escalated legal troubles for Bolsonaro, including a raid by federal police and several restrictive measures imposed on him.
Lula, facing increased unpopularity and opposition in Congress, gained newfound acceptance and support against Trump, asserting Brazil's sovereignty and rallying figures across political divides to his side.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
At WTO, India proposes retaliatory duties against US over auto tariffs
Ryanair hopeful that commercial aircraft will be exempt from US-EU tariffs
At WTO, India proposes retaliatory duties against US over auto tariffs
UPDATE 1-TSMC to delay Japan chip plant and prioritise US to avoid tariffs, WSJ reports
UPDATE 1-India proposes retaliatory duties at WTO against US tariffs on autos