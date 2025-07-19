Left Menu

Tariff Tussle: Trump's Move Strengthens Lula Amid Bolsonaro's Troubles

Former US President Donald Trump's tariff threats against Brazil backfired, bolstering Brazilian President Lula's political standing while exacerbating legal troubles for ex-President Jair Bolsonaro. Lula gained popularity and congressional support, while Bolsonaro faced intensified legal investigations, including home raids and restrictive measures. Trump's actions have sparked national outrage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 19-07-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 12:37 IST
Donald Trump

The former US President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 50% import tax on Brazil, ostensibly to support ally Jair Bolsonaro, has instead strengthened Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's political standing.

The tariff threat, linked directly to Bolsonaro's ongoing trial, was intended to pressure Brazil. Instead, the move led to escalated legal troubles for Bolsonaro, including a raid by federal police and several restrictive measures imposed on him.

Lula, facing increased unpopularity and opposition in Congress, gained newfound acceptance and support against Trump, asserting Brazil's sovereignty and rallying figures across political divides to his side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

