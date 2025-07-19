Left Menu

Jharkhand Congress Strengthens Grassroots with Panchayat Committees

Jharkhand Congress President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh announced the formation of panchayat and mandal committees to reinforce the party's grassroots in the state. He emphasized the party's commitment to implementing the PESA Act and advocating for the Sarna religious code in the Census.

Jharkhand Congress is taking significant steps to strengthen its grassroots presence by establishing committees at the panchayat level, announced state President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh. As part of this initiative, block-level committees have already been formed.

Each panchayat committee will consist of a president, two vice presidents, and nine general secretaries. The initiative, part of the 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan', was announced during a training program that saw participation from block presidents, block observers, and mandal presidents from Ranchi and Khunti districts.

Kamlesh also highlighted the Congress's push for the swift implementation of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act in Jharkhand, alongside efforts to include the Sarna religious code in the forthcoming Census, showcasing the party's focus on key regional issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

