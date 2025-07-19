Left Menu

Rekha Gupta Celebrates Milestones in Her Political and Personal Journey

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, celebrating her 51st birthday, returned to her native village in Jind district, Haryana. Joined by Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Gupta celebrated the inauguration of multiple development projects while expressing deep gratitude for her roots, party, and supporters.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta marked her 51st birthday with a significant return to her native Nandgarh village in Haryana's Jind district. Accompanied by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, she inaugurated the Maharaja Agrasen Dharamshala, while plans for substantial development projects were announced.

In a speech marked by gratitude and reflection, Gupta recalled her challenging yet rewarding political journey. Emphasizing her roots, she credited her progress to the BJP's supportive environment and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Gupta celebrated her birthday amid promises of progress and unity between Haryana and Delhi governments.

An array of projects amounting to several crores were revealed, including a sub-divisional complex and various water supply initiatives. Gupta and Saini both highlighted the rural development plans, while keeping their focus on the common aim of achieving a 'Viksit Bharat' as championed by Modi's vision.

