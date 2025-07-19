Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over BJP MLA's Controversial Remarks on Christian Priests

A protest in Nagpur condemned BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar's comments on Christian priests and the push for an anti-conversion law. Community leaders demanded legal action after Padalkar's controversial reward announcement and links to a suicide case. Chief Minister Fadnavis expressed concern over the resulting legislative clashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 19-07-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 21:56 IST
Protest Erupts Over BJP MLA's Controversial Remarks on Christian Priests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A protest took place in Nagpur on Saturday, targeting BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar for his contentious remarks against Christian priests. Padalkar had promised rewards for those who attacked individuals involved in religious conversions, sparking outrage.

The incident gained traction following the suicide of a 28-year-old woman in Sangli district, tied to dowry pressures and enforced conversions. 'Nagpur Masih Samaj', representing Christians, led the demonstration at Samvidhan Square, opposing the proposed anti-conversion law, which they criticized as both "unnecessary" and "discriminatory."

Advocate Vipin Bower, a protest organizer, announced plans to petition the district collector for legal recourse. Opposition figures, including Congress city chief Vikas Thakre, criticized Padalkar's statements, emphasizing the peaceful nature of the Christian community. Meanwhile, tensions flared in the legislature as Padalkar's and NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad's supporters clashed, drawing criticism from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025