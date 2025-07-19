Protest Erupts Over BJP MLA's Controversial Remarks on Christian Priests

A protest took place in Nagpur on Saturday, targeting BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar for his contentious remarks against Christian priests. Padalkar had promised rewards for those who attacked individuals involved in religious conversions, sparking outrage.

The incident gained traction following the suicide of a 28-year-old woman in Sangli district, tied to dowry pressures and enforced conversions. 'Nagpur Masih Samaj', representing Christians, led the demonstration at Samvidhan Square, opposing the proposed anti-conversion law, which they criticized as both "unnecessary" and "discriminatory."

Advocate Vipin Bower, a protest organizer, announced plans to petition the district collector for legal recourse. Opposition figures, including Congress city chief Vikas Thakre, criticized Padalkar's statements, emphasizing the peaceful nature of the Christian community. Meanwhile, tensions flared in the legislature as Padalkar's and NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad's supporters clashed, drawing criticism from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies.)