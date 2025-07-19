Palaniswami Rallies Against Rising Crimes Under DMK's Rule

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami voiced concerns over rising crimes against women in Tamil Nadu, alleging a lack of safety even for young girls under the current DMK governance.

Criticizing the administration during his state-wide campaign, he blamed them for empowering criminals and questioned their effectiveness in ensuring public safety.

Speaking at Vedaranyam, a site notable for Satyagraha against colonial rule, Palaniswami asserted that the public is prepared for a political 'Satyagraha' to oust the DMK in the next electoral battle.