Palaniswami Rallies Against Rising Crimes Under DMK's Rule
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticizes the DMK government for increasing crimes against women in Tamil Nadu. During statewide rallies, he emphasized that criminals are emboldened under DMK's rule and called for change in the upcoming Assembly elections to ensure safety and governance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagapattinam | Updated: 19-07-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 23:03 IST
- Country:
- India
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami voiced concerns over rising crimes against women in Tamil Nadu, alleging a lack of safety even for young girls under the current DMK governance.
Criticizing the administration during his state-wide campaign, he blamed them for empowering criminals and questioned their effectiveness in ensuring public safety.
Speaking at Vedaranyam, a site notable for Satyagraha against colonial rule, Palaniswami asserted that the public is prepared for a political 'Satyagraha' to oust the DMK in the next electoral battle.
Advertisement