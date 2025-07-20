Japan's Political Crossroads: Stability or Change?

Japan's electorate cast their votes on Sunday for the upper house of parliament in a pivotal election that could further destabilize Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's administration. Faced with a potential defeat, Ishiba's coalition aims to secure a simple majority of 125 seats—but forecasts indicate potential setbacks.

As political instability looms, key issues dominating the election include surging prices and immigration policies, with a right-wing populist party leading the charge on a protectionist platform. The Liberal Democratic Party's grip is weakening after losses in the lower house and concessions made to the opposition under Ishiba's leadership.

The election backdrop includes rising voter frustration over economic challenges and xenophobia. Many seek stability, while others rally for change, resulting in heightened attention on populist parties. The outcome will test Japan's trajectory amidst internal conflicts and external pressures from economic powerhouses like the U.S.