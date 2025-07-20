Election Turmoil: Can Ishiba Secure Japan's Political Future?

On Sunday, Japanese voters participated in a closely watched upper house election that could lead to significant political change. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba faces challenges from rising prices and immigration worries, threatening his hold on power.

Opinion polls indicate that Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party, along with coalition partner Komeito, might fail to secure the necessary 50 seats to maintain control of the 248-seat upper house. Smaller opposition groups advocating for tax cuts and increased public spending are expected to gain ground.

The outcome is crucial, as an adverse result for Ishiba could unsettle investor confidence and complicated negotiations with the United States, which are critical before an August 1 trade deadline. Japan's political and economic stability is at stake in this pivotal election.