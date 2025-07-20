Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Demands Swift Restoration of Jammu & Kashmir Statehood

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah made a strong call for the immediate restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, criticizing the incomplete governance model of the region. He asserted that statehood is a fundamental right promised by the Central Government, dismissing the proposed 'hybrid system' as ineffective.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-07-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 15:32 IST
In a fervent appeal, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the urgent need for restoring full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, stating that it is an unfulfilled promise made by the Centre.

Marking nearly a year since his party's victory in the Union territory elections, Abdullah criticized the alternative 'hybrid system' of governance, asserting it would leave law and order under central control and is unworkable.

Drawing comparisons with past governance, he highlighted the rise in militancy since the territory's status changed, arguing that an elected government could better manage security. Abdullah continues to advocate for statehood through legal and political avenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

