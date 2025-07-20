Omar Abdullah's Call for Rajya Sabha Representation in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed significant concern over the extended delay in conducting Rajya Sabha elections and by-elections for two assembly seats in the Union territory.

The Union territory, which has four seats in the Rajya Sabha, has not had representation since February 2021, following the end of terms for Ghulam Nabi Azad, Nazir Ahmed Laway, Fayaz Ahmed Mir, and Shamsheer Singh Manhas.

Abdullah has urgently called on the Election Commission to explain the reasons behind the postponement, contrasting with 2014 when elections proceeded despite natural calamities. Emphasizing the necessity for political representation, he highlighted the absence of key voices in Parliament.

