Congress Controversy Over Dalit Representation Sparks Internal Debate

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring refrains from commenting on MP Charanjit Singh Channi's call for more Dalit representation, emphasizing unity despite internal rifts. Channi clarifies his remarks amid controversy, underscoring his commitment to Congress despite offers from rivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring declined to comment on remarks made by Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi regarding inadequate Dalit representation within the party. Warring emphasized that anyone attempting to play politics with caste would face repercussions, underscoring the party's commitment to equality.

The controversy surfaced after Channi called for increased Dalit representation at a Scheduled Caste wing meeting, questioning the current leadership's composition. Despite Channi's clarification that he was not targeting any caste, the incident highlighted underlying tensions within Punjab Congress.

Warring reiterated that the party remains united despite minor disagreements, attributing any controversy to political opponents. He stressed that the Congress party has historically promoted Dalit leaders, mentioning Channi's own rise to Chief Minister in 2021 as an example of the party's commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

