Anmol Gagan Maan Reconsiders Political Resignation Amid Party Support

AAP MLA and former minister Anmol Gagan Maan decided to withdraw her resignation from the Punjab Assembly after discussions with Aman Arora, the party's Punjab unit president. Maan initially resigned, citing no reasons, but Arora's intervention and support prompted her to reconsider and remain in politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-07-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 17:40 IST
Anmol Gagan Maan, AAP MLA and former minister, has agreed to revoke her resignation from the Punjab Assembly after an intervention by the party's Punjab president, Aman Arora. Arora reached out to Maan following her announcement to quit politics, urging her to continue her work within the AAP.

In a message on Platform X, both Arora and Maan confirmed the retraction of her resignation, highlighting the importance of her role in the party and assuring her commitment to the development of her constituency. Arora emphasized Maan's integral part in the AAP family, endorsed by Arvind Kejriwal himself.

The decision comes just a day after Maan declared her departure from politics, submitting her resignation to the Punjab Assembly Speaker. Notably, Maan, initially a successful singer, is recognized for her significant political contributions since joining the Cabinet in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

