Raut Denies Meeting Between Fadnavis and Aaditya Thackeray

Sanjay Raut, a prominent Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, has dismissed rumors of a clandestine meeting between Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray at a hotel. Raut fervently denied the allegations, which came to light after it was reported that both politicians were seen at the same venue.

The denial follows a high-profile encounter where Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya met Fadnavis at Vidhan Bhavan. During this meeting, Uddhav handed over literature opposing the imposition of the Hindi language.

Raut's statement coincided with a speculative buzz triggered by Fadnavis' playful remarks. He suggested a 'scope' for change, hinting at a possible reshuffling in the political alliances, during a recent event in the legislative council.