Ashim Ghosh: The Politician's Return to Relevance

In a noteworthy ceremony scheduled for Monday at the Raj Bhavan, Ashim Ghosh is set to be sworn in as Haryana's governor. This event signals a significant transition, as Ghosh will take over the responsibilities from Bandaru Dattatraya under the administration of Punjab and Haryana High Court's Chief Justice, Sheel Nagu.

Ghosh's return to the political limelight comes after a notable hiatus of over two decades. Though he withdrew from active political engagement, his reputation as a scholar and his strategic mind kept his influence alive within the party. In his earlier years, Ghosh was pivotal in fostering BJP's presence in Bengal, a state then on the periphery of BJP's national framework.

Ghosh's appointment as governor is regarded not only as recognition of his past political influence but also as homage to veteran leaders who cultivated the BJP's growth in regions like West Bengal. Serving as the state's party president from 1999 to 2002, he laid vital groundwork for the BJP's future, emphasizing discipline and ideological alignment.

