BJP Chief Criticizes Congress for Unfulfilled Job Promises in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh's BJP chief, Rajiv Bindal, has publicly accused the state's Congress-led government of backtracking on their electoral promise to deliver regular job opportunities, choosing instead to mislead jobless youths with a 'job trainee' initiative. This scheme provides temporary work with financial compensation but lacks long-term employment security.

During a recent press conference, Bindal recalled a speech by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, where the party assured the creation of 1 lakh jobs annually. He noted similar claims had been made by other Congress figures such as Rajiv Shukla, Bhupesh Baghel, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Mukesh Agnihotri.

The BJP leader emphasized that, despite the government's initial promises to fill 63,000 vacant positions and to create 37,000 new ones, the 'job trainee' policy seems more like a tactic to procrastinate over addressing unemployment. Bindal accused the administration of corrupt practices, alleging jobs were only available to associates of those in power, rather than addressing broader unemployment issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)