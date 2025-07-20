Left Menu

BJP Chief Criticizes Congress for Unfulfilled Job Promises in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajiv Bindal accused the Congress government of failing to deliver on its promise to provide regular jobs, instead employing youths as 'job trainees' with no assurance of permanent employment. He criticized the government for allegedly favoring certain individuals and not tackling unemployment effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 20-07-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 20:02 IST
BJP Chief Criticizes Congress for Unfulfilled Job Promises in Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh's BJP chief, Rajiv Bindal, has publicly accused the state's Congress-led government of backtracking on their electoral promise to deliver regular job opportunities, choosing instead to mislead jobless youths with a 'job trainee' initiative. This scheme provides temporary work with financial compensation but lacks long-term employment security.

During a recent press conference, Bindal recalled a speech by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, where the party assured the creation of 1 lakh jobs annually. He noted similar claims had been made by other Congress figures such as Rajiv Shukla, Bhupesh Baghel, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Mukesh Agnihotri.

The BJP leader emphasized that, despite the government's initial promises to fill 63,000 vacant positions and to create 37,000 new ones, the 'job trainee' policy seems more like a tactic to procrastinate over addressing unemployment. Bindal accused the administration of corrupt practices, alleging jobs were only available to associates of those in power, rather than addressing broader unemployment issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025