Democracy Rally: Mamata Banerjee's Battle Against Authoritarianism
Mamata Banerjee accuses opposition of obstructing TMC's Martyrs’ Day, labeling it a fight for democracy against authoritarianism. She criticizes CPI(M) for past violence and BJP for current issues. Banerjee asserts TMC's commitment to democratic protests amidst opposition rallies and flood challenges.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused opposition parties of attempting to impede the Trinamool Congress's July 21 Martyrs' Day, calling it a stand for democracy against authoritarianism.
While reviewing preparations at the Esplanade venue, Banerjee refrained from naming any specific opposition but highlighted the TMC's belief in the democratic right to protest. She condemned the past actions of the CPI(M) and criticized the ruling BJP, claiming that rightful residents of West Bengal are being misidentified in BJP-governed regions.
Banerjee noted the ongoing flood-like conditions impacting TMC supporters' journeys to the rally, emphasizing the party's resilience. She announced plans to tackle flooding issues despite lacking central aid, underscoring the TMC's commitment to its cause.
(With inputs from agencies.)
