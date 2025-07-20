Left Menu

Democracy Rally: Mamata Banerjee's Battle Against Authoritarianism

Mamata Banerjee accuses opposition of obstructing TMC's Martyrs’ Day, labeling it a fight for democracy against authoritarianism. She criticizes CPI(M) for past violence and BJP for current issues. Banerjee asserts TMC's commitment to democratic protests amidst opposition rallies and flood challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-07-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 20:19 IST
Democracy Rally: Mamata Banerjee's Battle Against Authoritarianism
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused opposition parties of attempting to impede the Trinamool Congress's July 21 Martyrs' Day, calling it a stand for democracy against authoritarianism.

While reviewing preparations at the Esplanade venue, Banerjee refrained from naming any specific opposition but highlighted the TMC's belief in the democratic right to protest. She condemned the past actions of the CPI(M) and criticized the ruling BJP, claiming that rightful residents of West Bengal are being misidentified in BJP-governed regions.

Banerjee noted the ongoing flood-like conditions impacting TMC supporters' journeys to the rally, emphasizing the party's resilience. She announced plans to tackle flooding issues despite lacking central aid, underscoring the TMC's commitment to its cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025