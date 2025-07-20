Left Menu

Unlocking Epstein's Secrets: A Call for Transparency

Alan Dershowitz, former attorney of Jeffrey Epstein, urged the U.S. Justice Department to release more records from the Epstein investigation and to provide immunity to Ghislaine Maxwell. This comes amid pressure on the government to disclose further details related to Epstein's sex-trafficking case.

Updated: 20-07-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 20:26 IST
Amid growing calls for transparency, Alan Dershowitz, a former attorney for Jeffrey Epstein, called on the U.S. Justice Department to release additional investigative records concerning Epstein's sex-trafficking case.

Dershowitz advocated for granting immunity to Epstein's former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, to encourage her testimony. Despite promises of transparency, Attorney General Pam Bondi and the FBI later backtracked, asserting no incriminating evidence exists.

This plea for transparency gains momentum as President Trump's supporters demand more information on the case. The Justice Department recently sought to unseal grand jury transcripts, but it's unclear if this will satisfy those seeking extensive revelations.

