Unlocking Epstein's Secrets: A Call for Transparency

Amid growing calls for transparency, Alan Dershowitz, a former attorney for Jeffrey Epstein, called on the U.S. Justice Department to release additional investigative records concerning Epstein's sex-trafficking case.

Dershowitz advocated for granting immunity to Epstein's former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, to encourage her testimony. Despite promises of transparency, Attorney General Pam Bondi and the FBI later backtracked, asserting no incriminating evidence exists.

This plea for transparency gains momentum as President Trump's supporters demand more information on the case. The Justice Department recently sought to unseal grand jury transcripts, but it's unclear if this will satisfy those seeking extensive revelations.