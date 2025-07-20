Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Congress Hosts Strategic Retreat Amid Rising Political Tensions

The Madhya Pradesh Congress is organizing a two-day training camp for its legislators, focusing on issues like handling false cases and effective communication. Key figures, including Rahul Gandhi and Vivek Tankha, will participate virtually. The camp aims to prepare the party for future political challenges and electoral strategies.

Updated: 20-07-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 20:39 IST
The Madhya Pradesh Congress is set to conduct a two-day training camp for its legislators in Mandu, a tourist hotspot in Dhar district, starting Monday.

Party leaders have revealed that the sessions will cover crucial topics, including a significant focus on attacks on democracy via false cases and investigation agencies.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is expected to address the assembly virtually, alongside other prominent speakers, to empower the party in tackling BJP challenges politically and through effective media strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

