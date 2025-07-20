Madhya Pradesh Congress Hosts Strategic Retreat Amid Rising Political Tensions

The Madhya Pradesh Congress is set to conduct a two-day training camp for its legislators in Mandu, a tourist hotspot in Dhar district, starting Monday.

Party leaders have revealed that the sessions will cover crucial topics, including a significant focus on attacks on democracy via false cases and investigation agencies.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is expected to address the assembly virtually, alongside other prominent speakers, to empower the party in tackling BJP challenges politically and through effective media strategies.

