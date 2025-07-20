Trump's Potential China Visit Amid Escalating Trade Tensions
U.S. President Donald Trump is considering a visit to China before the APEC summit. Efforts are ongoing to negotiate an end to the U.S.-China trade war, with tariff rates at the core of discussions. The possibility of a meeting with Xi Jinping emerges as a critical diplomatic event.
U.S. President Donald Trump is contemplating a trip to China prior to attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, or potentially meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during the event's sidelines in South Korea, according to the South China Morning Post.
The primary focus is to address the escalating tariff war between the two nations, which has disrupted global trade and supply chains. President Trump has advocated for substantial tariffs on nearly all imported goods to boost U.S. manufacturing, though critics argue this increases costs for American consumers.
A universal base tariff rate of 10% on imports is proposed, with even steeper rates for problem nations like China. The latest high-stakes meeting between top officials aimed at quelling these tensions was deemed positive, while both Trump and Xi showed interest in progressing towards a resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
