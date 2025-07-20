Enmity and Defamation: Dhananjay Munde Breaks Silence Over Beed Incident

Former Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, addressing a public gathering, revealed his thoughts on the defamation his constituency, Beed district, has faced following the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Munde, speaking for the first time in nearly 200 days since the incident, expressed his frustration over the significant image harm that has befallen Beed, exacerbated by media narratives.

The murder case, which involves his close aide as the prime suspect, has not only affected the region's reputation but has also cast a shadow over his political standing. The event was attended by notable NCP leaders, including Ajit Pawar and Sunil Tatkare.