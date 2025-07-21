Japan's Political Shakeup: Coalition Loses Upper House as Pressure Mounts on Ishiba

In a significant political setback, Japan's ruling coalition has lost control of the upper house following Sunday's election, according to NHK reports. This political shakeup further challenges Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's administration, already weakened after losing the lower house in previous elections.

The coalition's inability to secure the necessary 50 seats in the 248-seat chamber adds to the pressure on Ishiba amid looming trade negotiations with the United States, with an August 1 deadline to avoid steep tariffs. The opposition's focus on tax cuts and welfare spending has resonated with voters amid rising consumer prices.

Even as Ishiba expressed determination to stay in power, the ascent of opposition parties, including the far-right Sanseito, reflects a shift in Japan's political landscape. This development underscores growing voter unrest and the potential for significant policy changes as Ishiba grapples with internal and external challenges.