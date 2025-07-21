Left Menu

Political Shake-up: Japan's Ruling Coalition Stumbles Amid Rising Populism

Japan's ruling coalition, led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, failed to secure a majority in the upper house election, exacerbating political instability amid voter frustration over economic concerns. Emerging populist parties gained traction, and opposition groups gained ground, reflecting a shift in political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 21-07-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 09:27 IST
Political Shake-up: Japan's Ruling Coalition Stumbles Amid Rising Populism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a significant political shift, the ruling coalition of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has lost its majority in the upper house election. This marks the first time since 1955 that the Liberal Democratic Party, alongside its partner Komeito, has not held a majority in both parliamentary houses.

The coalition's failure to win the necessary seats has deepened political instability in Japan, as economic discontent and concerns over rising prices dominate voter concerns. While Ishiba still plans to lead, he may face pressure from within his party to step down or seek new alliances.

The election has highlighted a growing influence of populist parties, with amplified nationalist and anti-foreigner rhetoric gaining traction. Conservative opposition parties, like Sanseito and DPP, made significant gains, challenging the status quo of Japan's postwar political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Scottie Scheffler: Golf's New Legend in the Making

Scottie Scheffler: Golf's New Legend in the Making

 Global
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How did COVID-19 affect market volatility across emerging economies?

Explainable AI framework flags student overreliance on generative tools

How AI strengthens pharma supply chains against global disruptions

AI analyzes handwriting to detect Parkinson’s disease early

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025