Political Shake-up: Japan's Ruling Coalition Stumbles Amid Rising Populism

In a significant political shift, the ruling coalition of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has lost its majority in the upper house election. This marks the first time since 1955 that the Liberal Democratic Party, alongside its partner Komeito, has not held a majority in both parliamentary houses.

The coalition's failure to win the necessary seats has deepened political instability in Japan, as economic discontent and concerns over rising prices dominate voter concerns. While Ishiba still plans to lead, he may face pressure from within his party to step down or seek new alliances.

The election has highlighted a growing influence of populist parties, with amplified nationalist and anti-foreigner rhetoric gaining traction. Conservative opposition parties, like Sanseito and DPP, made significant gains, challenging the status quo of Japan's postwar political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)