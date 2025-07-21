Trapped Between Borders: Afghan Evacuees in Limbo

In a surprising development, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reportedly initiated the return of Afghan evacuees, previously held temporarily, to their homeland, despite a social media promise by former U.S. President Donald Trump to aid them. Reports indicate that more than 30 Afghans are still stuck in the UAE, their fate hanging in the balance.

The UAE's move has been met with controversy as it clashes with ongoing U.S. efforts to manage Afghan refugees amid a stringent immigration policy. Notably, two Afghan families were sent back earlier in July, sparking concerns about the treatment of remaining evacuees.

With over 1,500 Afghan evacuees also in a similar plight in Qatar, the situation underscores the complexities of refugee policy in the wake of the U.S.'s troubled departure from Afghanistan. Advocacy groups are urging swift action to avoid repatriation under potentially perilous conditions.