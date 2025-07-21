Left Menu

Trapped Between Borders: Afghan Evacuees in Limbo

Amid the UAE's decision to return Afghan evacuees, President Trump vowed to intervene. Despite this, over 30 Afghans remain stranded in limbo with uncertain futures. The circumstances highlight broader implications for Afghan evacuees in Qatar and the U.S.'s handling of refugee resettlement amid a steadily tightening immigration stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 09:29 IST
Trapped Between Borders: Afghan Evacuees in Limbo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising development, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reportedly initiated the return of Afghan evacuees, previously held temporarily, to their homeland, despite a social media promise by former U.S. President Donald Trump to aid them. Reports indicate that more than 30 Afghans are still stuck in the UAE, their fate hanging in the balance.

The UAE's move has been met with controversy as it clashes with ongoing U.S. efforts to manage Afghan refugees amid a stringent immigration policy. Notably, two Afghan families were sent back earlier in July, sparking concerns about the treatment of remaining evacuees.

With over 1,500 Afghan evacuees also in a similar plight in Qatar, the situation underscores the complexities of refugee policy in the wake of the U.S.'s troubled departure from Afghanistan. Advocacy groups are urging swift action to avoid repatriation under potentially perilous conditions.

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Scottie Scheffler: Golf's New Legend in the Making

Scottie Scheffler: Golf's New Legend in the Making

 Global
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How did COVID-19 affect market volatility across emerging economies?

Explainable AI framework flags student overreliance on generative tools

How AI strengthens pharma supply chains against global disruptions

AI analyzes handwriting to detect Parkinson’s disease early

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025