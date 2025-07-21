Parliament Monsoon Showdown: Opposition Seeks Modi's Attendance

The Congress party is pressing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attendance during the impending discussions on the 'Pahalgam-Operation Sindoor' matter as the Parliament's Monsoon session kicks off. They criticize Modi for his foreign travels, suggesting neglect towards domestic concerns.

Modi is scheduled for a four-day diplomatic visit to the United Kingdom and Maldives to bolster bilateral relations and ratify a significant India-UK free trade agreement. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh anticipates the Prime Minister's absence, which he terms a disappointment for the citizens of Manipur.

The opposition, under the INDIA bloc, is poised to challenge the government concerning the Pahalgam attack, claims by US President Donald Trump on a ceasefire, and Bihar's electoral roll revisions. They demand Modi's response, emphasizing the necessity of his presence in parliamentary debates.

