Parliament Monsoon Showdown: Opposition Seeks Modi's Attendance
As the Monsoon session of Parliament begins, the Congress demands Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence to discuss crucial issues, including 'Pahalgam-Operation Sindoor'. The opposition accuses Modi of neglecting domestic issues while planning international visits, urging him to address the Pahalgam attack, Trump's ceasefire claims, and electoral revisions in Bihar.
The Congress party is pressing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attendance during the impending discussions on the 'Pahalgam-Operation Sindoor' matter as the Parliament's Monsoon session kicks off. They criticize Modi for his foreign travels, suggesting neglect towards domestic concerns.
Modi is scheduled for a four-day diplomatic visit to the United Kingdom and Maldives to bolster bilateral relations and ratify a significant India-UK free trade agreement. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh anticipates the Prime Minister's absence, which he terms a disappointment for the citizens of Manipur.
The opposition, under the INDIA bloc, is poised to challenge the government concerning the Pahalgam attack, claims by US President Donald Trump on a ceasefire, and Bihar's electoral roll revisions. They demand Modi's response, emphasizing the necessity of his presence in parliamentary debates.
