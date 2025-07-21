Left Menu

Ishiba's Resilience Amidst Electoral Setback

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, despite facing a major electoral defeat, announces his intentions to remain in office. Ishiba's priority is to tackle challenges such as rising prices and negotiating a tariff deal with the US, aiming to avoid a political vacuum amidst a coalition setback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 21-07-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 11:31 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, in the wake of a significant electoral defeat, has vowed to remain in office and address the country's pressing issues. Ishiba's strategy focuses on mitigating rising prices and negotiating tariffs with the United States.

The ruling coalition, composed of Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, failed to secure a majority in the recent election for the upper house of Japan's parliament, losing three crucial seats. This loss relegates the coalition to minority status in both chambers, albeit with the LDP still holding the position as the leading party.

In response to the setback, Ishiba acknowledged the seriousness of the election results but emphasized the need to prevent a political vacuum. By prioritizing a forthcoming deadline for a tariff agreement with the United States, Ishiba expressed optimism about achieving a mutually beneficial arrangement during an upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump.

