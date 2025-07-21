Omar Abdullah Criticizes Governance and Electoral Process in Jammu and Kashmir

Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has condemned a recent incident where he and his colleagues were allegedly manhandled by police, describing the event as 'shameful.' Abdullah underlined that such actions severely damage public trust in the electoral process.

Abdullah reiterated his criticism of the existing dual governance model in Jammu and Kashmir, which he deemed 'not ideal.' He expressed concern over the incident's potential long-term impact on democracy and voter disenchantment.

Criticizing the BJP, Abdullah pointed out their participation in similar past events, questioning their commitment and ideology. He also noted ongoing efforts to resolve governance issues with the Lt Governor's administration, emphasizing the importance of clearly defined roles under the J&K Reorganisation Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)