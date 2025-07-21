Democracy Under Siege in Bihar: Yadav's Bold Stand

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has urged Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav to address the contentious special intensive revision of electoral rolls during the assembly's monsoon session.

On the session's inaugural day, Yadav informed journalists that the revision risks stripping marginalized communities of their voting rights, which he argues is a direct assault on democracy.

He plans to seek support nationwide and has written to political allies, including Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee, to oppose the revision. Meanwhile, BJP's Samrat Choudhary dismisses the opposition's fears as unfounded.

