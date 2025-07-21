Upendra Kushwaha Stirs Political Waters: A Call for Change in JD(U) Leadership
Former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha has sparked a debate by suggesting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar relinquish control of JD(U) to focus on governance. Kushwaha, supported by party workers, believes the leadership should transition to Kumar's son, Nishant. The JD(U) remains divided on this issue.
- Country:
- India
In a move that's causing ripples within JD(U), Former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha has advocated for a shift in leadership. He suggests that Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar cedes control of the party to concentrate on governing the state efficiently.
Kushwaha asserts his close ties with JD(U) workers, claiming his comments reflect their sentiments. He envisions a 'new hope' in Nishant Kumar, Nitish's son, as a potential successor, although he stops short of predicting Nishant's political ambitions.
The party is grappling with internal divisions. Despite Kushwaha's remarks, the JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar maintains that only Nitish can make decisions regarding his son, asserting trust in Nitish Kumar's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Siddaramaiah Dismisses Leadership Change Speculation in Karnataka
Red Bull's Formula 1 Ambitions: Navigating Leadership Changes and Future Challenges
Speculation Intensifies Over Leadership Change in Karnataka
Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah Dispels Leadership Change Rumors
Siddaramaiah Dismisses Leadership Change Rumors in Karnataka