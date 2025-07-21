Political Clash in Latur: Ajit Pawar Demands Resignation After Violent Altercation
A violent clash in Latur between NCP workers and Chhava Sanghatna activists led to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar asking NCP Youth Wing Chief Suraj Chavan to resign. The altercation followed a protest against Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate's misconduct, which spiraled into violence, prompting strong political reactions.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar demanded the resignation of NCP Youth Wing Chief Suraj Chavan following a violent incident in Latur. Chavan's involvement in the altercation with Chhava Sanghatna activists contradicts the party's ethos, marking an incident Pawar described as 'condemnable.'
The clash erupted on Sunday when NCP workers attacked Chhava Sanghatna activists who protested against Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate's alleged misconduct. The protest took a violent turn, with activists confronting Maharashtra NCP President Sunil Tatkare, prompting a forceful response from NCP members.
Television footage revealed the severity of the clash, with NCP activists involved in a physical confrontation. While expressing disappointment over the incident, Pawar stressed the importance of upholding democratic values and non-violence in public life, a sentiment echoed by senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Politics: BJP's Mahajan Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray's Leadership
Sharad Pawar Calls for a Return to Ideological Roots in Maharashtra Politics
Power Misuse Scandal: MLA Slap Incident Rock Maharashtra Politics
Income Tax Scrutiny Buzz in Maharashtra Politics
Master's Journey: From Political Violence Survivor to Rajya Sabha Nominee