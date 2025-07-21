Left Menu

Tributes for Kharge: Celebrating Leadership and Legacy

Birthday wishes poured in as Mallikarjun Kharge turned 83. Leaders across political lines, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress' Rahul Gandhi, celebrated his leadership and dedication to India's democratic values. Kharge's influential journey inspires many within the Congress Party and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:25 IST
Tributes for Kharge: Celebrating Leadership and Legacy
Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress President, received an outpour of birthday wishes as he celebrated his 83rd birthday. Known for his strong leadership and commitment to democratic values, Kharge was lauded by various political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

The celebrations spanned across party lines, reflecting Kharge's significant influence in Indian politics. Rahul Gandhi hailed Kharge's dedication and leadership as inspirations for many, while Narendra Modi extended his good wishes for Kharge's health and longevity.

Leaders praised Kharge's journey from humble beginnings to national leadership, underscoring his role in reinforcing the opposition's stance and upholding constitutional values. His leadership continues to be a beacon for aspiring politicians and serves as a reminder of the importance of dedication and integrity in public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025