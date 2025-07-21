Tributes for Kharge: Celebrating Leadership and Legacy
Birthday wishes poured in as Mallikarjun Kharge turned 83. Leaders across political lines, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress' Rahul Gandhi, celebrated his leadership and dedication to India's democratic values. Kharge's influential journey inspires many within the Congress Party and beyond.
Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress President, received an outpour of birthday wishes as he celebrated his 83rd birthday. Known for his strong leadership and commitment to democratic values, Kharge was lauded by various political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
The celebrations spanned across party lines, reflecting Kharge's significant influence in Indian politics. Rahul Gandhi hailed Kharge's dedication and leadership as inspirations for many, while Narendra Modi extended his good wishes for Kharge's health and longevity.
Leaders praised Kharge's journey from humble beginnings to national leadership, underscoring his role in reinforcing the opposition's stance and upholding constitutional values. His leadership continues to be a beacon for aspiring politicians and serves as a reminder of the importance of dedication and integrity in public service.
