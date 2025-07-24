Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of Manipulating Voter Rolls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of 'cheating' in voter list revisions, claiming '100% proof' of manipulation. He and other opposition leaders protested, alleging attempts to disenfranchise marginalized voters. The Election Commission defended the process, asserting its need for electoral integrity.

24-07-2025
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi issued a stern warning to the Election Commission on Thursday, vowing that the opposition would not let the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar proceed unchecked. Speaking outside Parliament after its adjournment, Gandhi accused the commission of cheating during the voter list revision process in Karnataka, claiming to possess '100 percent proof' of manipulations, although he has yet to present evidence.

Gandhi alleged large-scale irregularities, such as the addition of voters aged 50 to 65 and the removal of eligible young voters in one constituency, suggesting a broader pattern of malpractice designed to impact forthcoming elections. He reiterated that the Election Commission was neglecting its responsibilities, prompting protests by opposition parties, including demonstrations in Parliament by figures such as Akhilesh Yadav and TR Baalu.

In response, the Election Commission asserted its commitment to electoral integrity, refuting the accusations and outlining the SIR as a necessary measure to rid electoral rolls of ineligible names. The commission has defended its actions in the Supreme Court, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a credible voter list to uphold the principles of democracy.

