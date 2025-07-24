Left Menu

Rummy Row: Minister Under Fire For Alleged Mobile Game Play

An internal probe in Maharashtra investigates a video showing Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate allegedly playing 'rummy' on his phone during a legislative session. The clip, shared by NCP MLAs, has sparked controversy, with Kokate denying the allegations and threatening legal action against opposition MLAs for defamation.

Updated: 24-07-2025 15:28 IST
An internal investigation is underway in Maharashtra following the circulation of a controversial video allegedly depicting Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate engaged in playing 'rummy' on his mobile phone during a legislative council session. The video, which went viral after being shared by NCP MLAs Rohit Pawar and Jitendra Awhad, was purportedly recorded on July 10 while the session was in progress.

The footage includes visuals of PWD Minister Shivendrasinh Bhosale and BJP MLC Sadabhau Khot from the ruling Mahayuti alliance, though none are seen using their phones. Allegedly captured from the legislative galleries above, the timing and intent of the video's release after ten days have raised questions among officials. The monsoon session concluded on July 18.

Kokate, representing the Sinnar constituency, has refuted the allegations and pledged legal action against the opposition for defamation. He maintains that he is unfamiliar with online rummy and has committed to resigning if proven guilty. Meanwhile, the video has incited public outrage, resulting in activists demanding his resignation and confrontations involving NCP members.

