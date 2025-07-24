EU Backs Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Pledge Amidst Membership Aspirations

The European Union has welcomed Ukraine's commitment to safeguarding the independence of its anti-corruption agencies, noting that this is a crucial requirement for financial aid and future EU membership. This pledge follows President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's recent vow amidst public protests and demands from European allies for greater transparency.

An EU spokesperson stated that the Ukrainian government's actions are a positive step, emphasizing that concerns previously raised must be addressed. Zelenskiy plans to submit new legislation to uphold the rule of law and the independence of these key agencies, which are vital in the fight against corruption.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has been in dialogue with Zelenskiy on the matter, underscoring the importance of judicial reform and democratic governance as conditions of EU support. The spokesperson reiterated the need for Ukraine to establish robust, independent institutions capable of effectively combating corruption, particularly in light of its EU membership aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)