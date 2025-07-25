Nitish Kumar Confronts Opposition Amid Electoral Roll Protests

Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, aggressively responded to opposition members wearing black as a form of protest against the revision of electoral rolls. The opposition members' attire sparked a heated exchange in both the legislative assembly and council.

The protests, which opposition leaders allege are politically motivated, were met with a harsh rebuke from Kumar, who accused them of stalling legislative processes. The assembly sessions were disrupted, leading to adjournments.

This turbulent session highlighted rising tensions as the state gears up for assembly elections. Opposition leaders, including Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav, claimed threats and disturbances from the ruling coalition, stirring further controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)