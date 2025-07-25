Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Confronts Opposition Amid Electoral Roll Protests

Bihar's CM Nitish Kumar criticized opposition members for wearing black in protest against an electoral roll revision, accusing them of time-wasting. The heated session saw angry exchanges and adjournments, with opposition leaders alleging violence. The protests signal tension ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-07-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 14:21 IST
Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, aggressively responded to opposition members wearing black as a form of protest against the revision of electoral rolls. The opposition members' attire sparked a heated exchange in both the legislative assembly and council.

The protests, which opposition leaders allege are politically motivated, were met with a harsh rebuke from Kumar, who accused them of stalling legislative processes. The assembly sessions were disrupted, leading to adjournments.

This turbulent session highlighted rising tensions as the state gears up for assembly elections. Opposition leaders, including Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav, claimed threats and disturbances from the ruling coalition, stirring further controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

