Bihar Legislature Concludes Monsoon Session with Poignant Farewell

Bihar's legislative monsoon session wrapped up with a poignant address from Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav, capturing the essence of democracy's resilience.

Amid past acrimony over electoral roll revisions, Yadav stressed the importance of leaving discord behind and fostering unity. His call for harmony resonated with members as he reflected on the assembly's evolution.

Yadav, respecting the tradition of democracy, acknowledged members' conduct and expressed humility, seeking forgiveness for any unintended offenses. The session ended with the members standing for 'Bihar Geet', a tribute to the state's rich history.

