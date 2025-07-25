Bihar Legislature Concludes Monsoon Session with Poignant Farewell
The monsoon session of Bihar's legislature concluded, with Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav urging unity and reflecting on democracy's enduring spirit. Emphasizing harmony, he appealed for forgiveness if any actions caused offense and celebrated the continuous evolution of the assembly with returning and new members.
Bihar's legislative monsoon session wrapped up with a poignant address from Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav, capturing the essence of democracy's resilience.
Amid past acrimony over electoral roll revisions, Yadav stressed the importance of leaving discord behind and fostering unity. His call for harmony resonated with members as he reflected on the assembly's evolution.
Yadav, respecting the tradition of democracy, acknowledged members' conduct and expressed humility, seeking forgiveness for any unintended offenses. The session ended with the members standing for 'Bihar Geet', a tribute to the state's rich history.
