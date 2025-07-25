Left Menu

Bihar Legislature Concludes Monsoon Session with Poignant Farewell

The monsoon session of Bihar's legislature concluded, with Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav urging unity and reflecting on democracy's enduring spirit. Emphasizing harmony, he appealed for forgiveness if any actions caused offense and celebrated the continuous evolution of the assembly with returning and new members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:43 IST
Bihar Legislature Concludes Monsoon Session with Poignant Farewell
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's legislative monsoon session wrapped up with a poignant address from Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav, capturing the essence of democracy's resilience.

Amid past acrimony over electoral roll revisions, Yadav stressed the importance of leaving discord behind and fostering unity. His call for harmony resonated with members as he reflected on the assembly's evolution.

Yadav, respecting the tradition of democracy, acknowledged members' conduct and expressed humility, seeking forgiveness for any unintended offenses. The session ended with the members standing for 'Bihar Geet', a tribute to the state's rich history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025