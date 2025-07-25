Left Menu

Ashok Gajapathi Raju to Take Oath as Goa's New Governor

Former Union minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju is set to become the new governor of Goa. An official ceremony will take place at Raj Bhavan, where prominent leaders, including Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, will be present. Outgoing Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai was bid farewell earlier this week.

Updated: 25-07-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:45 IST
In a significant development, Ashok Gajapathi Raju, a former Union minister, is poised to be sworn in as the governor of Goa. The ceremony, scheduled for Saturday at Raj Bhavan, will commence at 11.30 am and is anticipated to draw several dignitaries, including Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The transition of power comes as a warm farewell was extended to the outgoing Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Thursday. Governor Pillai, during his farewell event at the new Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan, distributed financial assistance to 38 cancer and dialysis patients, showcasing his commitment to public welfare.

Praising Pillai's tenure, Chief Minister Sawant expressed gratitude for his efforts to make Raj Bhavan more accessible to the people of Goa and acknowledged the support he provided in effectively running the state machinery.

