Congress Pushes for Caste Census, Challenges Modi's Policies

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated the party's demand for a nationwide caste-based census and removing the 50 per cent cap on reservations. Kharge, speaking at the 'Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan' of OBCs in Delhi, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of denying rights to backward communities and misleading the country.

Kharge emphasized that OBC voices would be heard only if they held elected office, critiquing Modi for leveraging his OBC identity politically. He accused Modi of orchestrating tactics that undermine backward communities while positioning Congress as a defender of their rights. Rahul Gandhi admitted the previous UPA government erred by not conducting a caste census.

Gandhi is committed to rectifying that oversight, voicing strong support for OBCs, Dalits, tribals, and minorities. He highlighted Congress's achievements in other social justice areas and pledged continued efforts. Both leaders evoked unity against perceived divisive tactics by the Modi government and urged collective support for Congress.

